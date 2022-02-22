Vestal, Binghamton restaurants react to lifted avocado ban

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to the Associated Press, back on Feb. 12, the U.S. government suspended all imports of Mexican avocados. The ban was then lifted Friday, Feb. 18.

Binghamton’s El Pulpo and Vestal’s Los Tapatios reflected on the first time they heard about the avocado ban.

“The first thing we were thinking about was the lack of a product that we were going to have. The avocados not coming into the market,” said Luis Sinchi, manager of Los Tapatios. “Then then, you know, if we can get our hands into some of them, their price was going to go up to the roof.”

“I was worried we wouldn’t be able to get them,” said Bernando Ramirez, owner of El Pulpo. “The avocado is one of our main products that we use over here.”

Any national decision, like this month’s avocado ban, has a ripple effect that eventually is spotted at the local level. That’s no exception here in the Southern Tier.

At the Vestal location, for example, the manager said the price of avocados spiked when he ordered Sunday, Feb. 20.

“It was $62 last Friday when we ordered last time. And then again we ordered on Sunday. It was 89 dollars. So immediately you can see a change in the price,” said Sinchi.

The owner of the Binghamton site echoed this concern.

“It has been expensive since most of them come from Mexico,” said Ramirez.

Both eating establishments also seem to have the same view when it comes to keeping the customer in mind, such as with elevating prices on the menu.

“I decided not to until we can’t because if it goes too high, unfortunately, we would have to do that. But I try not to do that,” said Ramirez.

“We haven’t tried to affect the customer. We’re waiting to see how it goes down the road. But eventually, if it keeps going up, we will have to raise the prices or some other accommodations,” said Sinchi.

Even though the ban has been lifted, the announcement earlier this month, combined with inflation, has created the financial crunch.

“They are not going to go down for no reason... It’s a double whammy,” said Sinchi.