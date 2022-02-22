Weis Healthy Heart: Snacks

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Kimberly Asman joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to discuss snacks that can improve heart health.

“Snacks are definitely okay to have I would recommend checking in with your body and checking in with your hunger levels and if you’re starting to feel pretty hungry and your meal is still a few hours away definitely have a snack,” Asman said.

Asman noted it’s important to find snack foods with carbohydrates.

“For heart health we want to find carbohydrates with fiber and then pairing those foods with protein or fat,” Asman said. “That’ll help to fill you up and specifically for heart health we want to look for unsaturated fats.”

