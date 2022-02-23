Advertisement

2 owners of the Colonial arrested, 1 charged with rape, other charged with drug offenses

Colonial
Colonial(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Two owners of The Colonial Bar & Restaurant have been arrested and charged, Binghamton Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, police charged 41-year-old Yaron Kweller of Vestal with rape in the third degree; a class E felony and 33-year-old Jordan Ringden of Binghamton with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree; a class B felony and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree; a class D felony.

Police said the arrests stem from an ongoing investigation into a Nov. 27, 2021 incident at 141 Washington St.

One more arrest is expected, police said.

On Dec. 10, 2021, Binghamton Police announced it was investigating an incident involving the owners of The Colonial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.

