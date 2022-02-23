Binghamton University engineering school to host programming day

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Science will host a full day of programming for budding engineers in celebration of National Engineers Week.

The events, which will be held in three sessions, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday at the innovative technologies complex at 85 Murray Hill Rd.

Binghamton Univerisity officials told 12 News the event has been sold out.

This year, demonstrations and hands-on activities will include helping Watson’s Mars Rover Team, building a catapult, driving laps on a racing simulator, launching water-bottle rockets and learning to make ice cream.