Binghamton University engineering school to host programming day

Binghamton University
Binghamton University(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Science will host a full day of programming for budding engineers in celebration of National Engineers Week.

The events, which will be held in three sessions, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday at the innovative technologies complex at 85 Murray Hill Rd.

Binghamton Univerisity officials told 12 News the event has been sold out.

This year, demonstrations and hands-on activities will include helping Watson’s Mars Rover Team, building a catapult, driving laps on a racing simulator, launching water-bottle rockets and learning to make ice cream.

