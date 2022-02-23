Advertisement

Chenango Forks School District plans to implement a new safety initiative

Eye-line stickers will be placed in each classroom to mark the line of vision
By Rachel Velez
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHENANGO (WBNG)-- Board Members of the Chenango Forks School District announced the district would be implementing eye-line stickers in each classroom to indicate the line of sight in the event of an intrusion.

Superintendent Tom Burkhardt said the initiative came about due to concerns from teachers about where to go in an emergency situation.

“We’ve always had that conversation with teachers that they’re not exactly sure where they should position themselves in the classroom to make sure they’re out of sight if a danger exists in a hallway or outside the building,” said Burkhardt.

Burkhardt also told 12 News the stickers will be a good indicator, no matter who is in the classroom that day.

“We do realize that in certain situation we might have staff, teachers or even a substitute teacher or a service provider in a classroom that they’re not normally positioned in,” said Burkhardt. “So to have that quick reference point and be able to communicate that to everybody, and have a systematic plan in process, it’d be really easy to follow for everyone.”

The district is hoping to create stickers that represent both school pride and safety.

Burkhardt tells 12 News that safety is the top priority in the district and they are always working to ensure the school and staff are prepared for any circumstances that may arise.

