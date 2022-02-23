Advertisement

Delaware Co. Sheriff warns of t-shirt text scam

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to scam text messages about a sale involving $10 off Delaware County Sheriff’s Office shirts.

The sheriff’s office said it is not selling shirts and it has not given permission to anyone to sell shirts in its behalf. The office said this is a scam and people should not click on the link in the message.

People are advised to not open the message and to delete the text immediately.

PRESS RELEASE: SCAM ALERT SCAM ALERT: The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous calls...

Posted by Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

