Financial Tip: The Federal Reserve

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discuses The Federal Reserve.

“The Federal Reserve System, often simply called the Fed, is the central bank of the United States and arguably the most powerful financial institution in the world,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “It was founded to provide the country with a safe, flexible, and stable monetary and financial system.”

