Get ready for snow and ice

Winter isn’t over yet
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter Storm Watch 10 PM Thursday until 7 PM Friday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow showers. Temperatures fall through the 40s, into the 30s. 0-.05″ rain, 0-T” snow 20% Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

An exiting low will give us clouds rain showers. As colder air moves in, rain showers will change to snow showers.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday in advance of the next low. This low will give us snow Thursday night.

Snow will mix with ice Friday. Quiet, seasonably cold Saturday. A cold front will give us some snow showers Sunday. This will be followed by a quick shot of cold air Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

