Manifest Visions Studio hosts first ‘Manifest Mixer,’ celebrating black-owned businesses, artists and creators

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Manifest Visions Studio held its “Manifest Mixer” Tuesday, Feb. 22 -- celebrating local black-owned businesses, artists, creators, photographers and videographers.

The studio welcomed creators in the area to share their work with the community, as well as connect and network with other artists and vendors. Local artist Theodore said he is grateful to be given a space where he can collaborate with other creatives.

“Just being able to broadcast, build, network, connect and be creative with each other -- this is such an important space,” said Theodore. “Being that it’s black-owned and woman-owned as well, I feel like that puts it at such a higher level of importance because there’s not enough support for that lane.”

Owner Niya Nicole said she will continue to host the Manifest Mixer in the future to help give businesses, creators and artists a creative platform for their ideas and projects.

“There’s so many of us out here that are like-minded, want to ascend to higher levels, and be able to connect with others to manifest our own vision and creativity,” said Niya. “I want to bring this to the city every month if possible.”

More information on future events at Manifest Visions Studio can be found on the studio’s Facebook page or by following this link.