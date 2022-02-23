Norwich CSD finds new ways to entice potential job candidates

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- “We’re looking at ways to incentive people to identify Norwich as their choice in district versus potentially a rival school district in our county” said Superintendent of the Norwich City School District, Scott Ryan. Around the country, districts just like this one are feeling the repercussions of COVID-19 and the process of hiring new employees.

However, Ryan says they are taking some alternative approaches to help better their chances of finding the ‘perfect candidate’. “(We are)...reaching out to universities and colleges to really talk about number one; what is the field placement process look like? How do we get our hands on as many students that require those replacements right within our school? Lastly, how do we meet future educators who are soon to be graduates right where they are?”

The district says a lot of changes in how jobs in education are found have changed platforms through the pandemic. Something Director of Teaching and Learning, Jessica Poyer says they are working to adapt with. “You know are young people coming out of college, they’re really social media influenced and impacted. One platform that we are utilizing is (called) ‘Handshake’ so in the past we may have said our virtual job fair; that’s interesting and different right? are we really going to try that? That’s really where our folks are, and it’s very accessible”.

In addition to the virtual platforms, the district is making short videos as an incentive to those outside of Norwich, to visit the area. Poyer says this project has not been completed yet, however is happy with the results thus far. “It’s been really going quite well we’re just in the infancy of it but awareness is the first key so just starting to gain some traction” she said.

Senior at Norwich High School Emily Spence says there has been a Choir Director vacancy for close to two months. She says sometimes her and her peers would have to step in to help direct the choir or play the piano just to keep the program going. She says it was moments like that, where she saw the resilience of coming together in an uncertain time.

“I think that if there’s something that gets your purpose in life you have to keep pursuing it even when it gets really tough choir and fan and things like that I’ve always been my escape and I think when we lost our teacher it was really hard to feel like we were still going to have that but we pulled through and made sure that it didn’t go away.”

Poyer says if you are looking for a job in education, she recommends visiting Olas Jobs, or finding more information through Handshake