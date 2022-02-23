Significant winter storm is on the way

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 12-19

Thursday: Partly sunny. A period of is sun possible in the afternoon. High: 28-34

Thursday Night: Snow develops and could be heavy at times. Sleet possible especially near and south of the PA border after 2am. 3-7″ of snow possible. Lower accumulations if sleet develops in your area. Travel will be impacted with snow-covered roads. Low: 18-24

Forecast Discussion:

A few light snow showers are possible tonight with lows in the teens. Clouds increase Thursday afternoon and snow arrives after 10pm.

TIMELINE (WBNG)

Snow and some sleet are likely overnight Thursday into Friday. 3-7″ of snow could accumulate by morning where all snow falls. Where sleet mixes in, snow totals would be much less. The best chance of all, or mostly all, snow is near and north of Binghamton. The greatest chance of a mix is near and south of Binghamton. Please monitor the forecast for updates as we are still working on the exact track of this storm. A farther north track brings a better chance of wintry mix; sleet, or freezing rain, but a farther south track brings the best chance of all snow with a limited ice risk. Total snowfall should be 3-7″ south of the NYPA border and 6-10″ for most of our part of NY. The Catskills could see 8-12″.

LOWER TOTALS POSSIBLE SOUTH (WBNG)

The weekend is seasonable with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Lows will be in the teens, perhaps colder with any clearing. Some snow showers are expected Sunday. Next Monday and Tuesday remain quiet with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.