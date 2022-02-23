Susquenango Sail and Power Squadron offer safe boating skills, America’s Boating Course

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- America’s Boating Club Susequenango Sail and Power Squadron is offering America’s Boating Course.

Susquenango Power Squadron is a non-profit boating organization in Binghamton and as community service, they conduct public Boating Courses throughout the year. Education Officer Les Smith said Susquenango members are both power and sail enthusiasts who volunteer to teach numerous boating courses.

“For the public, we do two major things, one is inspections and what we’ll do there is we’ll go over to you and inspect your vessel and we’ll answer questions,” Smith said. “The more important thing that we do is education and that’s where this boating class comes in.”

Smith said the first boating class is a safe boating course.

“It starts out with a basic class, the safety class and from there it goes into boat handling which is the next step up from there we have piloting and advanced piloting,” Smith said.

Smith noted those who take America’s Boating Course receive a discount on insurance.

“Well the basic class we want everyone to be involved basically to become a safe boater that’s what we’re really looking for no matter what,” Smith said. “There’s a more selfish reason to take the class because usually, you’ll get about a 10% discount on your insurance which more than pays for the class.”

America’s Boating Course will be held Feb. 28 through March 28 at Johnson City High School.

Classes will be held on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost is $50 and payment is due at the first class.

The final exam for the course will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m.

Pre-register for America’s Boating Course here.