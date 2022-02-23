Two Broome County experts define pandemic, endemic

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- As we continue to navigate a world with the presence of Covid-19, 12 News called on two local experts to chime in on defining pandemic and endemic.

When it comes to experts, 12 News spoke with the Broome County Health Department’s Mary McFadden and Endwell Family Physicians’ Lazarus Gehring, MD.

When it comes to characterizing a pandemic, McFadden said that’s when cases span across many countries and skyrocket in number.

According to Gehring, an endemic is “a regional disease that’s generally controlled and a known amount of disease and severity of disease. For instance, we’ll say a disease like malaria is endemic to parts of Africa.”

The World Health Organization still has the fight against Covid-19 labeled as a pandemic, but looking ahead, one day that will shift into what’s called a endemic. Here’s the doctor’s outlook on the situation.

“We can’t say we have an endemic disease yet, but certainly we’re going to move to that in time,” he said. “We’ll move to that point I’m sure. But when? Years.”

McFadden also told 12 News she believes we’re going in the right direction to see change at a later date.

Gehring said the worst was when we all met Alpha while unvaccinated. “It’s not likely we’re going to get something like that again,” he said.

On the local level as of today, McFadden mentioned hospitalizations and overall cases have gone down.