Broome County Parks WinterFest promises weekend of family fun

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Broome County Park’s 2nd Annual WinterFest is this coming Saturday.

“WinterFest is back,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Liz Woidt said, “We had to take a year off last year with COVID and the pandemic but we’re excited to bring the event back.”

Woidt said the Fishing Derby and all ice activities have been cancelled.

“We will not have ice activities unfortunately but we’ll still have a lot of fun things for families to do to get out of the house on a winter day,” Woidt said.

Recreation and Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Florance said there will be a variety of winter activities.

“We have a lot of activities planned so bring your sleds because we’ll have some sleigh riding,” Florance said. “We will have a DJ providing music, Colesville Fire Company will be doing food, and we’ll have several organizations setting up tables with different activities.”

Florance noted there will also be guided hikes, an igloo, and bonfires.

WinterFest will be held Feb. 26 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Nathaniel Cole Park.

This event is free to the community.

Find a full list of activities and more on this years WinterFest here.