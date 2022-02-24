Advertisement

Broome County Parks WinterFest promises weekend of family fun

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Broome County Park’s 2nd Annual WinterFest is this coming Saturday.

WinterFest is back,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Liz Woidt said, “We had to take a year off last year with COVID and the pandemic but we’re excited to bring the event back.”

Woidt said the Fishing Derby and all ice activities have been cancelled.

“We will not have ice activities unfortunately but we’ll still have a lot of fun things for families to do to get out of the house on a winter day,” Woidt said.

Recreation and Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Florance said there will be a variety of winter activities.

“We have a lot of activities planned so bring your sleds because we’ll have some sleigh riding,” Florance said. “We will have a DJ providing music, Colesville Fire Company will be doing food, and we’ll have several organizations setting up tables with different activities.”

Florance noted there will also be guided hikes, an igloo, and bonfires.

WinterFest will be held Feb. 26 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Nathaniel Cole Park.

This event is free to the community.

Find a full list of activities and more on this years WinterFest here.

Most Read

Colonial
2 owners of the Colonial arrested, 1 charged with rape, other charged with drug offenses
Free seedlings now available through the New York State DEC’s ‘Buffer in a Bag’ program
Lockers
Chenango Forks School District plans to implement a new safety initiative
Heating costs
Why your heating bill may be costing you more
On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration released a list of all authorized at-home,...
FDA releases list of authorized at home COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Emily Lovelass
Lawyers on Call: Probate vs. non-probate assets
Suquenango Sail & Power Squadron
Susquenango Sail and Power Squadron offer safe boating skills, America’s Boating Course
RJ Barber
Financial Tip: The Federal Reserve
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Joshua House awarded $2,000 grant