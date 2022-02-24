Family attorney requests ‘fair investigation’ into Delaware County school superintendent

ANDES, N.Y. (WBNG) -- An attorney working on the investigation into the Andes Central School District released a statement Wednesday evening.

The attorney says their client, a family in the district, filed a Dignity For All Students Act (DASA) complaint with the Andes Central School Board of education on behalf of their daughter. The clients expressed concern that the inappropriate conduct toward their daughter might be part of a pattern of sexual misconduct in the school district.

On February 15, my clients filed a DASA complaint with the Andes Central School Board of Education on behalf of their daughter. They expressed concern that Superintendent Chakar, who serves as the school’s Title IX Coordinator and District Clerk, engaged in inappropriate conduct toward their daughter that may be part of a larger pattern of sexual misconduct against young female students and staff members at ACS. We request a fair, thorough, and prompt investigation into the matter and the implementation of a safe reporting process for students, families, and staff. The community deserves transparency, accountability, and the reassurance that those who come forward will not become victims of retaliation.

According to a letter dated Feb. 19 and written by the Andes Central School Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Robert Chakar was placed on administrative paid leave pending an investigation into complaints made against him. The letter also says one of the complainants filed a report with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and they started their own investigation.

The board says they are treating the complaints with the utmost severity and is working with the school attorneys and a third-party investigator to look into the complaints.