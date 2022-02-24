Family attorney requests ‘fair investigation’ into Delaware County school superintendent
ANDES, N.Y. (WBNG) -- An attorney working on the investigation into the Andes Central School District released a statement Wednesday evening.
The attorney says their client, a family in the district, filed a Dignity For All Students Act (DASA) complaint with the Andes Central School Board of education on behalf of their daughter. The clients expressed concern that the inappropriate conduct toward their daughter might be part of a pattern of sexual misconduct in the school district.
According to a letter dated Feb. 19 and written by the Andes Central School Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Robert Chakar was placed on administrative paid leave pending an investigation into complaints made against him. The letter also says one of the complainants filed a report with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and they started their own investigation.
The board says they are treating the complaints with the utmost severity and is working with the school attorneys and a third-party investigator to look into the complaints.