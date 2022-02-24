Heavy snow arrives tonight; sleet could complicate matters

Tonight: Snow develops and could be heavy at times. Sleet possible especially near and south of the PA border after 2am. 3-7″ of snow possible where all snow falls. Lower accumulations if sleet develops in your area. Travel will be impacted with snow-covered roads. Low: 20-25

Friday: Wintry mix including sleet and snow early turns to snow showers. Additional 1-3″ inches of snow possible. Windy at times. Temperatures drop in the late afternoon. High: 32-38

Forecast Discussion:

A complex winter storm moves into the area tonight and we expect heavy snow and some sleet. The freezing rain risk is low for most of the area, but northern PA could possibly see a few periods of it overnight depending on how far north the warm air makes it.

Snow begins after 11pm from the southwest. It will accumulate 3-7″ by morning. Roads will become snow-covered and travel will be slippery. The lower end of this range is expected near/south of the PA border; higher end north and northeast where all snow falls. Sleet could be heavy and where it does dominate, a 1/4″ to 1/3″ of it could accumulate. If it sneaks farther north, snow totals will be lowered. Highest snow totals are expected well northeast of Binghamton.

HEAVY BURST POSSIBLE (WBNG)

SLEET COMPLICATES SNOW FORECAST (WBNG)

TOTAL SNOW EXPECTED (WBNG)

ROADS DETERIORATE (WBNG)

Any wintry mix ends Friday morning and snow showers are likely in their wake. Winds increase and temperatures drop in the afternoon as the storm moves east. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will be in the single digits, to possibly below zero if any clearing develops northeast.

The weekend is seasonable with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Lows will be in the teens, perhaps colder with any clearing. Some snow showers are expected Sunday. Next Monday and Tuesday remain quiet with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.