How Russia and Ukraine tensions could affect the U.S.

The tension between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise as Russian forces and tanks proceed into regions of the country.
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WBNG)-- The tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to rise as Russian forces proceed into regions of the country.

President Biden has made attempts to deescalate the conflict to avoid a possible war, but now Russia is being hit with heavy sanctions from not only the United States but European countries as well.

Experts say that the U.S wants to see security in Europe, we do not want to see war and this conflict which seems relatively intractable does risk further tension in Europe.

Associate Professor of History at Binghamton University Heather Dehaan states that for the Ukrainians this is a search for independence. She goes on to say this conflict could also hurt oil prices in the U.S .

" If Russia turned around and decided against its economic interest not to supply oil to Europe that a would cause a spike in prices and an energy crisis in Europe our prices would probably be impacted” - Heather Dehaan, Associate Professor of History at Binghamton University.

Dehann says that the problems between Russia and Ukraine is an unresolved issue which has been going on for years and as Americans we are interested in seeing a democratic Ukraine.

