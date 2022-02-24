Lawyers on Call: Probate vs. non-probate assets

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Emily Lovelass explains probate versus non-probate assets.

“Probate assets are assets in your name alone,” Lovelass said. “Once you pass away, the only way we are going to be able to transfer that asset is to go through the estate administration process.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.