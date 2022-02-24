Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Probate vs. non-probate assets

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Emily Lovelass explains probate versus non-probate assets.

“Probate assets are assets in your name alone,” Lovelass said. “Once you pass away, the only way we are going to be able to transfer that asset is to go through the estate administration process.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

