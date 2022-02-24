New York hospitals combat long emergency room wait times

(WBNG)-- According to research form I.T. Services at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, New York hospitals ranked #5 in the country for longest wait times.

Experts say New York hospital are averaging waits of 184 minutes.

Guthrie Clinic E.V.P. and Chief Medical Officer Michael Scalzone told 12 News that although the last three months have been challenging things are looking up for E.R. wait times.

“Gratefully, over the course of the last three or four weeks, that has improve, that has improved substantially,” said Scalzone. “We are seeing significantly shorter wait times in the emergency room which is great for patients.”

In order to mitigate the long wait times, hospitals are flexing staffing across facilities and using a vertical care approach that attends to patients based on the severity of their needs.

Local physicians want the public to now that they are always available and able to be of assistance in any true emergency situation.