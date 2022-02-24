Pennsylvania Supreme Court chooses new congressional map

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvanians have learned which congressional district they will be part of for the next decade.

The PA Supreme Court chose a map known as the Carter map, submitted by top Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias. The court became involved in the process when Governor Tom Wolf vetoed the map approved by the state legislature.

The Carter map keeps most of the existing districts in place, and is less overtly partisan than several of the other maps submitted for consideration to the court.

The Northern Tier of Pennsylvania is split into three separate congressional districts in this plan: Tioga County joins most of the tier in a district stretching across the border; Bradford and Susquehanna counties are part of a district stretching south; Wayne County joins Lackawanna County as part of a district centered around Scranton.

Pennsylvania is losing one of its districts due to relatively stagnant population growth, moving from 18 representatives to 17. Much of the relative lack of growth is in the northern region of the state, partially explaining why the region is part of several different districts.