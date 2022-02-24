Small business combat the rise of inflation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The U.S. economy is feeling the effects of inflation after consumer prices jumped 7.5% in January, according to the labor department.

With recent global conflicts underway, The Agency’s CEO of Leadership Alliance Stacey Duncan said it is something that will most likely have an impact on pricing, as well as the economy.

“And you know all of that ends up finding its way back to local communities through cost,” said Duncan. “Inflation is going to put some compounding pressure on both the business and the consumer, the cost of goods, especially your everyday items.”

Tom’s Coffee, Cards & Gifts Owner Tom Kelleher told 12 News his business has dealt with some of the impacts already.

“Coffee prices in the wholesale market have gone up twenty five percent,” said Kelleher.

Kelleher explained that in order to mitigate the problem, he has been working with suppliers to find way to cut production and shipping costs to avoid raising prices in his store.

“We see our partnerships with suppliers as just that, partnerships,” said Kelleher. “If it’s not good for one, it’s not good for either.”

This type of innovative thinking has allowed small business owners to work around the less than ideal economic conditions.

“We have not felt the inflationary aspect in our store, either in wages or our products,” said Kelleher.

Despite the impact of global issues on the economy, officials said they are staying hopeful that the government will make the adjustments needed to keep people in buying market.