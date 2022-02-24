Advertisement

State leaders react to Russia attack on Ukraine

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Major networks and the Associated Press reported Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

Some of our state leaders took to social media and prepared statements reacting to the attack. More reactions will be included in this article as they are made available.

Governor Kathy Hochul:

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

“My prayers are with the people of Ukraine in this terrible moment. President Putin’s unprovoked, unnecessary and unjustified war will inflict needless suffering on the people of Ukraine and has threatened the security of the entire world. The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable. Together with our allies, the U.S. must impose crushing sanctions on Russia and strengthen the defenses of our NATO allies. The world must be united and resolute against this act of aggression.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

