State leaders react to Russia attack on Ukraine

(WBNG) -- Major networks and the Associated Press reported Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

Some of our state leaders took to social media and prepared statements reacting to the attack. More reactions will be included in this article as they are made available.

Governor Kathy Hochul:

In addition to our own steps, we are in ongoing communication with our federal partners to bolster New York State's defenses against cyber warfare.



We are grateful to President Biden for his leadership in this moment of global crisis. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 24, 2022

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

“My prayers are with the people of Ukraine in this terrible moment. President Putin’s unprovoked, unnecessary and unjustified war will inflict needless suffering on the people of Ukraine and has threatened the security of the entire world. The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable. Together with our allies, the U.S. must impose crushing sanctions on Russia and strengthen the defenses of our NATO allies. The world must be united and resolute against this act of aggression.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

This is not a “special military operation.” It is an unprovoked attack on an innocent nation and its people.



Putin’s diabolical actions must be met with a swift economic and diplomatic response. This lawlessness won’t end at the borders of Ukraine if it goes unchecked. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 24, 2022