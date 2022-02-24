Village of Johnson City posts storm alert and refuse changes

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Ahead of the inclement weather the Village of Johnson City released a winter storm alert with changes to the refuse schedule.

In preparation for the winter weather, the village requests that all residents move their vehicles off the street to have enough space for snowplows and emergency vehicles.

Garbage that would usually be collected on Friday, Feb. 25 will be collected on Monday, Feb. 28.

Village officials say alternate side parking and Snow Emergency Route rules will be strictly enforced. Vehicles that violate the rules are subjected to fines and/or towing.

The following is a list of the streets in which no parking is allowed until all plowing has been completed:

Ackley Avenue

Baldwin Street

Burbank Avenue

Floral Avenue

Grand Avenue

Harry L Drive

Lester Avenue

Oakdale Road

Robinson Hill Road

Village officials have authorized free overnight parking in all Johnson City municipal parking lots from Thursday through Friday. The following is a list of lot locations: