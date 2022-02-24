Watches & WARNINGS

Winter Storm Watch for Broome, Bradford, Tioga, Tompkins, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties 10 PM Thursday until 7 PM Friday.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 10 PM Thursday until 4 PM Friday.

WBNG (wbng)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 32 (28-34) Wind N becoming NE 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow and ice. 2-8″ 40% Low 22 (18-24) Wind E 3-8 mph

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday in advance of the next low. This low will give us snow and ice Thursday night into Friday. Snow accumulations of 2-11″ are possible.

Quiet, seasonably cold Saturday. A cold front will give us some snow showers Sunday. This will be followed by a quick shot of cold air Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

Seasonably cold with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday.