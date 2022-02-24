Watches & WARNINGS
Snow and ice arrives tonight
Winter Storm Watch for Broome, Bradford, Tioga, Tompkins, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties 10 PM Thursday until 7 PM Friday.
WINTER STORM WARNING for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 10 PM Thursday until 4 PM Friday.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 32 (28-34) Wind N becoming NE 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow and ice. 2-8″ 40% Low 22 (18-24) Wind E 3-8 mph
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday in advance of the next low. This low will give us snow and ice Thursday night into Friday. Snow accumulations of 2-11″ are possible.
Quiet, seasonably cold Saturday. A cold front will give us some snow showers Sunday. This will be followed by a quick shot of cold air Monday with mostly cloudy skies.
Seasonably cold with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday.
If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.