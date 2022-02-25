Advertisement

5 puppies taken from home in Utica, NY

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UTICA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities in Utica, N.Y. are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into missing puppies.

The Utica Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is looking for five 3-week-old French bulldog puppies that were taken from a home on Dudley Avenue.

Police said officers were dispatched to the home around 8 p.m on Feb. 24. They said a resident left the home and returned to see her window forcibly opened and that the puppies were removed from their enclosure.

Officers are seeking the public’s help with retrieving the puppies due to their age.

On February 24, 2022 at approximately 8:00PM Utica Police units were dispatched to a residence on the 1000 block of...

Posted by City of Utica, NY Police Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022

