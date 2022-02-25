5 puppies taken from home in Utica, NY

UTICA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities in Utica, N.Y. are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into missing puppies.

The Utica Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is looking for five 3-week-old French bulldog puppies that were taken from a home on Dudley Avenue.

Police said officers were dispatched to the home around 8 p.m on Feb. 24. They said a resident left the home and returned to see her window forcibly opened and that the puppies were removed from their enclosure.

Officers are seeking the public’s help with retrieving the puppies due to their age.