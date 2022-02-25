Binghamton University presents ‘The Magic Flute’ this weekend

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A magical performance takes the stage in the Anderson Center Chamber Hall Friday.

Binghamton University’s Music Department is staging a production of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute. Music Director Julius Abrahams said this opera: “[Is] full of joyful music also heartfelt music and spiritual music all in one beautiful theater piece,” Abrahams said.

Abrahams mentioned The Magic Flute is a fairy-tale opera.

“There are characters that are full of life and full of imagination,” Abrahams said. “One of the characters is actually a bird, half-bird and half-human so there are fantastical elements and also heartfelt drama as well.”

Abrahams said along with the characters of the opera there is also a 12 member chamber orchestra.

Hagar Sara Adam, who plays Pamina, the main character of the opera said she’s loved putting the staging and orchestra together this semester.

“Pamina is a princess and she is the daughter of the Queen of the Night which you probably know her aria it’s one of the famous opera arias,” Adam said. “I feel that Pamina is very human she is very loyal to herself and to others, her family and her friends and she has great moments in the opera and I love performing it.”

Abrahams said this is a great first opera for audience members to enjoy.

“We have sets, costumes, the lighting so it’s a full production and it’s a cool opportunity,” Abrahams said.

The Magic Flute will be held Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.

All performances will take place in the Anderson Center Chamber Hall.

Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for faculty, and $10 for the public.