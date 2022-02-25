Binghamton University students create new instant coffee!

(WBNG)-- Coffee lovers, get ready for a new way to enjoy your morning brew instantly with Barinsta coffee.

This freshly brewed instant coffee was created by a group of Binghamton University students and is set to launch a kickstart campaign in April where costumers will be able to pre-order products.

Made from coffee beans from Vietnam, Barinsta will offer three different products together in one gift set for their initial launch. The gift set box will be hand made and inside each box there will be a 3D pop up card that shows costumers the process of how the instant coffee is produced along with other surprises.

Barinsta Co-founder Nancy Tran says the idea for the coffee comes from a variety of things such as observations she made from the way people consume coffee, and how much they spend on buying it overtime.

“I wanted to create a product that taste as fresh, as good, as many other freshly brewed coffee, but it also had to be affordable so its not just a one time thing for people it could be a daily product for people to enjoy” - Nancy Tran, Barinsta Co-Founder.

For questions or more information about the Barinsta products please visit www.barinstacoffee.com

