Advertisement

Binghamton University students create new instant coffee!

Coffee lovers get ready for a new way to enjoy your morning brew instantly, with Barinsta coffee.
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG)-- Coffee lovers, get ready for a new way to enjoy your morning brew instantly with Barinsta coffee.

This freshly brewed instant coffee was created by a group of Binghamton University students and is set to launch a kickstart campaign in April where costumers will be able to pre-order products.

Made from coffee beans from Vietnam, Barinsta will offer three different products together in one gift set for their initial launch. The gift set box will be hand made and inside each box there will be a 3D pop up card that shows costumers the process of how the instant coffee is produced along with other surprises.

Barinsta Co-founder Nancy Tran says the idea for the coffee comes from a variety of things such as observations she made from the way people consume coffee, and how much they spend on buying it overtime.

“I wanted to create a product that taste as fresh, as good, as many other freshly brewed coffee, but it also had to be affordable so its not just a one time thing for people it could be a daily product for people to enjoy” - Nancy Tran, Barinsta Co-Founder.

For questions or more information about the Barinsta products please visit www.barinstacoffee.com

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial
2 owners of the Colonial arrested, 1 charged with rape, other charged with drug offenses
Colonial
Colonial’s acting ownership team releases statement on Wednesday’s arrests
Free seedlings now available through the New York State DEC’s ‘Buffer in a Bag’ program
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Andes Central School
Family attorney requests ‘fair investigation’ into Delaware County school superintendent

Latest News

Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Chenango Valley (Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament)
Chris Hayes shows a 'before' photo of his Downtown Norwich Apartment, something he received...
‘Grateful, Fulfilled’: Norwich business owners share excitement over continuation of DRI
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version