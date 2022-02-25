Advertisement

Breast Cancer is now the leading cause of death in African American Women

Due to varying factors black women are also more likely to experience more aggressive forms of breast cancer
By Rachel Velez
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- African American women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women, according to the American Cancer Society.

This disparity is due to many factors including unequal access, socioeconomic status and biology.

Unfortunately, there are still many questions as to why the mortality rate for black women is so high.

Guthrie’s Breast Program Director Dr. Firdos Ziauddin tells 12 News a recent study provided shocking data about black women and breast cancer.

“Over 6,200 women died of lung cancer whereas, 6,800 died of breast cancer,” said Ziauddin. “Breast cancer should be a more treatable disease so that’s alarming.”

Medical experts continue to advise women to be proactive.

They told 12 News that being aware of risk factors and checking regularly is the key to early detection and allows for the greatest chance of remission.

