‘Grateful, Fulfilled’: Norwich business owners share excitement over continuation of DRI

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- With $10 million ready to be used through Norwich’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Kerri Green, President and CEO of Commerce Chenango says they are helping to prepare potential project sponsors with funding applications.

“Our contacts at Bergman who are the project managers for this will be walking to the entire process what’s needed to apply with the application looks like answering any questions for this project sponsors and potential project sponsors have so if you’re interested in applying for funds through the DRI tonight is definitely the meaning that you need to be at.”

Chris Hayes is local business owner and says he has seen funding like this in the past that has helped him build his downtown residence. “We’re fortunate because we’ve been through this process before I actually live in the downtown building but I also live in the same building we were lucky enough to work with the city and the state before and leverage grant monies to help redevelop the existing building.”

Hayes says he hopes the revitalization will draw more people to the area “The world is changing fast, I’ve got young sons and I see the way that they live is quite a bit different than the way we did. The ability to move around and try different areas and potentially work where you live is a real thing now”.

Michael O’Reilly is a managing member of Principle Design and Engineering. He says they hope to bring a boutique hotel to the downtown district, something the community voiced a need for. He says many words come to mind when asked about how he feels about the funding.

“Grateful, fulfilled; I mean Norwich was unfortunately this robust town for so long and it’s over the course of the last 20 years has for multiple reasons gone into a bit of depression and I think there’s several things we can do and one of those key components of that is a hotel and is also it in a sense find a way for young people to want to come back to this area that’s incredibly important because without the same people things aren’t going to grow”.

Commerce Chenango held a meeting for potential project sponsors to help find a direction and aide in the application process for funding on Thursday night. To find out more information regarding the DRI you can click here. If you are looking for past meetings you can click here.