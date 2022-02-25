Advertisement

Local churches hold special prayer services, praying for peace in Ukraine

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church held prayer services Thursday, February 24th to pray for peace in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Both churches welcomed the community to join them in prayer -- and Rev. Teodor B. Czabala Jr. of SHUCC said it has been a difficult time for people.

“It’s difficult, you saw the parishioners who were crying -- the ones who still have family over there,” said Czabala. “A lot of people still have family over there, so it’s difficult for everyone involved.”

Member and former president of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Stephan Wasylko, said the church will continue to hold prayer until there is peace in Ukraine.

“We’re going to be holding prayers until we see resolution to this. We’re very happy that the United States and all democratic countries in the world are standing with Ukraine,” said Wasylko. “We can’t pick up arms and go and fight for Ukraine -- they’re fighting for themselves. But, we’re looking to the Lord to protect them and help them through this very difficult time.”

Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church will have prayer services on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. as well as Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. St. John Parish will hold its next prayer Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

