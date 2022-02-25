Advertisement

New York State to accept Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attack

Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State will accept Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the county after Russia invaded the eastern European country Wednesday.

Governor Hochul condemned the Russian invasion in a news release. She also praised President Joe Biden for his leadership.

“Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people, including those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones,” Hochul said. “Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.”

According to Hochul, New York is home to the largest population of Ukrainians in the United States.

The governor said New York will work with the White House to accept and support refugees seeking shelter in the state.

The Associated Press reported Friday morning that there have been hundreds of casualties in the conflict so far and the United Nations is preparing for millions to leave the country.

