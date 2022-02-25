Advertisement

Quiet start to the weekend; squalls to end it?

By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some flakes linger but end. Wide range in temperatures possible with cloud cover variations. Low: -5 to 10

Saturday: Clouds and sun. High: 24-30

Forecast Discussion:

Lake flakes continue through the evening and should slowly wane overnight. Clouds vary and so will temperatures. Lows could range from -5 to 10.

Saturday looks decent with sun and clouds mixed and highs in the upper 20s.

A cold front sinks through later in the day Sunday and with it comes the risk of some squalls. Much colder air builds in behind for the overnight period. Lows Monday morning will be in the single digits. Highs Sunday climb into the mid 30s.

Cold front comes in Sunday
Cold front comes in Sunday(WBNG)

A few lake snow showers are possible early Monday but most of the day should be dry with highs in the low to mid 20s. More snow showers are possible again Tuesday. Highs stay in the mid and upper 30s.

Wednesday through next Friday looks uneventful with temperatures in the 30s.

