Slick driving conditions

WINTER STORM WARNING-Winter Weather Advisory in effect
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Bradford, Tioga, Tompkins, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties until 4 PM Friday.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties until 4 PM Friday.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow and ice. 0-4″ 90% High 34 (32-38) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G30 mph

Two lows, one over NY/PA, the other closer to Long Island, will give us snow and ice Friday. Snow accumulations of 0-4″ are possible. The snow will taper to snow showers through the afternoon. This will mix with some ice. Scattered snow showers tonight.

After some early snow showers, Saturday will be quiet with seasonably cold temperatures.

A cold front will give us some snow showers Sunday. This will be followed by a quick shot of cold air Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

Seasonably cold with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll get snow showers Wednesday.

