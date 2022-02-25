Advertisement

Truth Pharm offers ‘Comfort Club’ as community feels the effects of substance use

By Jill Croce
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With recent county reports of overdose spikes around Broome County, it’s crucial to have resources available as there’s a need.

One of the many resources to navigate the drug epidemic is Truth Pharm’s ‘Comfort Club.’ It’s a grief support group for anyone impacted by a life lost as a result of an overdose or other substance use causes. The support group meets along Binghamton’s Pine Street twice a month on the first Tuesday and third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

Two of the club’s leaders or rain makers, Betsy Turkow and Corky Clark, mention their hope for the attendees.

“I always hope that because guilt is one of the strongest things to hit you when you lose someone, that we can listen and we can assure them that we all felt the same and that the guilt will kind of ease and will ease after awhile,” said Clark.

“We’re here whenever they’re ready,” said Turkow. “We don’t want to force anybody to come. We also tell them that they don’t have to talk.”

Truth Pharm also offers a family support group for people that haven’t lost a loved one but are still impacted by substance use.

To learn more about Truth Pharm’s programs, call 607-296-3016 or send an email to truthpharm@gmail.com.

