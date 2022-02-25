Virtual healthcare has helped hospitals mitigate emergency room wait times

(WBNG)-- New York ranked among the top five states with the longest emergency room wait times, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Guthrie Clinic E.V.P. and Chief Executive Officer Michael Scalzone, M.D. told 12 News the last few months were difficult.

“We really saw a significant increase in wait times over the last few months given the infection in the community,” said Scalzone.

This COVID-19 spike lead to an alarming scarcity in hospital beds as well.

“We had to admit patients to places all across the state so we were sometime transferring patients several hundred miles to find a bed,” said Scalzone.

UHS Medical Director John J. Giannone, M.D. told 12 News that things are looking up for local hospitals.

“Today the number of hold in the emergency room are a fraction of what they were in January,” said Giannone.

Medical experts also said that there are other ways to be seen in an efficient and timely manner.

“Obviously, emergency rooms are available twenty-four seven, but there are a significant number of conditions where you can be seen quickly and safely in your primary care office,” said Scalzone.

Accessibility to virtual care has allowed hospitals to get control over emergency room wait times and reach more patients.

“And up to about a third of patients can be properly seen in that kind of quick pathway,” said Scalzone.

Experts say that virtual visits are very effective and should be utilized more often.

“Just about all interactions can start with a virtual visit,” said Giannone.

Healthcare facilities emphasized that people should be comfortable seeking the help they need in any situation.

“So people should not delay their care for a fear of COVID or a long wait, if they need emergency care, we will make sure they get to the head of the line,” said Scalzone.