Woman charged with DWI after crashing into deputy’s patrol vehicle

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sherriff’s Office said an intoxicated driver struck a patrol vehicle while it was parked on the side of Upper Court Street Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy had pulled over a pickup truck and was on the sidewalk with the driver of the truck when a 22-year-old Binghamton woman struck the rear of the deputy’s vehicle with her Dodge Charger. The impact pushed the deputy’s vehicle 25 feet and into the rear of the truck. The driver of the was struck from behind by the front of the deputy’s vehicle and was thrown 12 feet. He complained of pain to his buttocks, the sheriff’s office said, but refused medical treatment.

Authorities noted the driver of the Charger showed signs of intoxication and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. They also said she sustained a minor cut to her mouth due to the crash. She was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Afterward, the sheriff’s office said she was taken to the office’s headquarters and was asked to take a chemical test of her breath which she refused.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated; a misdemeanor.

