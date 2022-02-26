County Executive talks about the future of Willow Point, what’s at stake

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The future of Willow Point Nursing Home is now in the hands of the Broome County Legislature.

“The last thing we want to do is tell 180 to 200 people we can’t keep you anymore and we have to put you in a different place. We don’t want to do that,” said County Executive Jason Garnar. “That’s not right for the people that have been there for a good amount of time.”

To prevent this measure from occurring, the county executive said the county is in talks with the multi-state Centers Health Care.

“We’ve probably been talking with them for a number of months before we decided that we wanted to enter into a consulting contract with them,” said Garnar. “My hope is that the legislature votes for it because if they don’t vote for it, then we lose an administrator and then really puts in jeopardy our ability to even run the home.”

Three factors have led to contract talks: a lack of staffing even before the pandemic, around Christmas time a former administrator had left, and financial issues.

Garnar described in detail some of the financial issues.

“When we bill insurance companies, industry standard is that there’s about 1% of those bills that go uncollected. Willow Point is running at around 8% or 9%,” said Garnar. “So we’re leaving millions of dollars on the table because we’re not getting the bills that are owed to us collected.”

He shared this is costing the county millions of dollars every year.

“In 2020 alone, it cost the county $5 million. In 2021, it cost the county about $3 million. These types of operating loses are unsustainable. That’s money that we have to take from our reserve from our savings account to cover those losses,” said Garnar. “That depleted our savings account by about 50%.”

To keep doors open in the first place, a licensed nursing home administrator has to be present. Because of this, Centers Health Care has stepped in even before this contract has been formally voted on. The network has provided the required licensed administrator for Willow Point to resume operations.

Looking ahead to the vote, Garnar mentioned what is at stake.

“I really encourage every single county legislature to vote on it. If we want to keep this nursing home open, if we want to fill it up to capacity, if we want to save millions of dollars for county taxpayers, then vote for the contract,” he said. “Any legislature that doesn’t vote for this is seriously jeopardizing Willow Point with a no vote.”

Garnar mentioned his hope is to have a special meeting in the next week or two and pass the contract.

12 News reached out to Willow Point for comment on the contract, but in time for this report, we have not heard back from any representative.