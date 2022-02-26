Truth Pharm is providing residents with Narcan Training

(BINGHAMTON) -- Truth Pharm is offering residents in Broome County and surrounding areas a training session that will help save lives with an overdose inhibitor named Narcan.

Ken Butler, Truth Pharm Community Health Care worker say Narcan does not take drugs out of a persons system but does help mitigate the effects.

During the Narcan training there are seven steps residents have to follow which include when and how to use Narcan effectively.

Butler also added that residents starting from the age of fifteen are able to participate in Narcan training in efforts to learn how to save the lives of loved ones.

“I want them to get life saving knowledge they can learn how Narcan can affects the body they can learn how Narcan will wake the person up and you know its comforting to know that you can be able to save a life”

He also added that Narcan does not work on non opioid sedating drugs such as alcohol , crack, and cocaine etc.but recently Fentanyl is mixed with most crack and cocaine so its important to use Narcan in any overdose related situation.

Butler says if you are in a situation with someone who has overdose its important that you call 911, keep calm, follow your Narcan training and when your love ones wake up make sure you let them know what happen and a calm voice and be reassuring and let them know that you were there for them and try to have small talk.

For more information visit www.truthpharm.com

