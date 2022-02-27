Binghamton University celebrates national engineering week

(BINGHAMTON) -- Its National Engineering week and Binghamton University is showing its support for STEM related programs.

As part of national engineering week, Binghamton University held its annual Community day at the Watson College.

Families came out to enjoy the special event, participating in different technology, engineer , and science projects including an egg drop.

“We are hoping to inspire students, and children, into different stem professions... I think sometimes students are a little bit weary of science and their math because it might be a little bit more difficult... we want students to know that there is fun science principals they can use that can be use for future careers” Director of Watson Career and Alumni Connections Kimberly Eiche told 12 News.

She the program was split into three different time slots and only allowed a max of 100 people due to COVID restrictions

She also added, last year they held this event virtually and had a good turn out, this is their first time returning to in person since the pandemic.

