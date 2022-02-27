State to end school mask mandate this week
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that New York State will end it’s mask mandate for schools this week.
Children ages 2 and older will no longer need to wear a mask beginning March 2. Hochul said county governments and schools can choose to enforce their own mask mandate if they wish. Parents may also sent their children to school with a mask.
Hochul said Omicron cases of COVID-19 have declined by 98% since it’s peak.
The state ended its mask mandate for indoor public places and businesses on Feb. 8.