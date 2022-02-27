State to end school mask mandate this week

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that New York State will end it’s mask mandate for schools this week.

Children ages 2 and older will no longer need to wear a mask beginning March 2. Hochul said county governments and schools can choose to enforce their own mask mandate if they wish. Parents may also sent their children to school with a mask.

Hochul said Omicron cases of COVID-19 have declined by 98% since it’s peak.

Our top priority has always been keeping kids in school and making sure our classrooms are safe.



The state ended its mask mandate for indoor public places and businesses on Feb. 8.