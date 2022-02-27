Advertisement

State to end school mask mandate this week

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that New York State will end it’s mask mandate for schools this week.

Children ages 2 and older will no longer need to wear a mask beginning March 2. Hochul said county governments and schools can choose to enforce their own mask mandate if they wish. Parents may also sent their children to school with a mask.

Hochul said Omicron cases of COVID-19 have declined by 98% since it’s peak.

The state ended its mask mandate for indoor public places and businesses on Feb. 8.

Most Read

Inside the Gym of the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
‘Here in History’: The last of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory leather floors
A contract to be voted on by the Broome County Legislature will help determine its future.
County Executive talks about the future of Willow Point, what’s at stake
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into deputy’s patrol vehicle
5 puppies taken from home in Utica, NY
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

Latest News

Narcan is used to treat overdose victims
Truth Pharm is providing residents with Narcan Training
On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration released a list of all authorized at-home,...
FDA releases list of authorized at home COVID-19 tests
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say