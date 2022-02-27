VINES bowling fundraiser raises money to give back to community

(WBNG) -- The VINES organization teamed up with Farm Share and held its third annual Garden Bowl Saturday at the Ripics bowling alley in efforts to raise money for families in the community.

The non-profit’s mission is to help those in need in the community with providing them with fresh vegetables, and by teaching them how to grow their own vegetables as well.

Resident in the community got the chance to visit the bowling alley and bowl for a good cause.

“The first year we did it was 2019,” said Garden Bowl Fundraising Chair Erica Miner. “It was based on a different program we found so garden bowl just makes so much sense but also its a cold month and how can we raise money when its really cold out in upstate New York.”

Guests also got the chance to buy raffle tickets that would be awarded to winners throughout they event.

VINES Farm Share Manager Nikki Nesbit told 12 News that they asked each team to fundraise money and the team with the highest score got the chance to win a special prize.

For more information about the organization please visit www.vinesgarden.org

