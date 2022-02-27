Winterfest returns for its 2nd year

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- As COVID restrictions are being lifted many events are making a come back including Winterfest.

The winter event made its second annual debut at the Nathaniel Cole Park earlier Saturday. Families got the chance to enjoy skiing, hiking and many other activities at the park.

There was a lot of fun events set up for kids such as a sledding hill, scavenger hunt, and an igloo that they got to explore they even got the chance to meet a mascot.

Director of Parks Recreation and Youth Services for Broome County Liz Voidt says that the goal of this event is to get people out the winters in upstate New York they’re long but you could still get outside and enjoy the park.

“Even if its cold out , bundle up and you can still get outside, enjoy nature its really great for mental emotional and physical health just being outside,” She said.

