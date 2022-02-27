Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Waverly, NY

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department charged 30-year-old Devan G. Henson with murder in the second degree Sunday.

According to Waverly Police, Henson is accused of killing her husband, 35-year-old Christopher P. Henson at their home on Fulton Street in the morning hours of Feb. 26.

Police said Henson is accused of striking her husband in the head, face and neck area with a knife.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. They did not give a motive.

Police were assisted at the scene by Greater Valley EMS, Sayre PA and the Waverly-Barton N.Y. Fire Department.