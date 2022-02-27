Advertisement

Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Waverly, NY

(MGN/WGEM)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department charged 30-year-old Devan G. Henson with murder in the second degree Sunday.

According to Waverly Police, Henson is accused of killing her husband, 35-year-old Christopher P. Henson at their home on Fulton Street in the morning hours of Feb. 26.

Police said Henson is accused of striking her husband in the head, face and neck area with a knife.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. They did not give a motive.

Police were assisted at the scene by Greater Valley EMS, Sayre PA  and the Waverly-Barton N.Y. Fire Department.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
State to end school mask mandate this week
Inside the Gym of the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
‘Here in History’: The last of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory leather floors
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into deputy’s patrol vehicle
A contract to be voted on by the Broome County Legislature will help determine its future.
County Executive talks about the future of Willow Point, what’s at stake

Latest News

Engineer week
Binghamton University celebrates National Engineers Week
Image courtesy of MGN.
State to end school mask mandate this week
Winterfest
Winterfest returns for its 2nd year
VINES bowling fundraiser raises money to give back to community