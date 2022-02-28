Advertisement

Blast from the past! : Binghamton Organ Society brings silent film to town

Resident had the opportunity to view Clash of the Wolves a classic silent film, accompanied by organist Dennis James.
silent film
silent film(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(BINGHAMTON) -- On Sunday, the Binghamton Theater Organ Society held a special program.

People had the opportunity to view “Clash of the Wolves” a classic silent film, accompanied by organist Dennis James.

James told 12 News that the event is helping bring back the past and make it alive again.

“These movies were as popular as movie-going today but they were as common as TVs in our homes as the way it was to go to movies back then,” James told 12 News.

James said that they have been doing this for several years and the idea is, once guest see and hear the music with the film they will continue to come back.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
State to end school mask mandate this week
Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Waverly, NY
Inside the Gym of the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
‘Here in History’: The last of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory leather floors
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into deputy’s patrol vehicle
Winterfest
Winterfest returns for its 2nd year

Latest News

BEEF AND BREW
Johnson City Fire Department holds pre-St. Patrick’s Day event
Chenango Forks vs Vestal Highlights
Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Waverly, NY
Engineer week
Binghamton University celebrates National Engineers Week