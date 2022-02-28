Blast from the past! : Binghamton Organ Society brings silent film to town

(BINGHAMTON) -- On Sunday, the Binghamton Theater Organ Society held a special program.

People had the opportunity to view “Clash of the Wolves” a classic silent film, accompanied by organist Dennis James.

James told 12 News that the event is helping bring back the past and make it alive again.

“These movies were as popular as movie-going today but they were as common as TVs in our homes as the way it was to go to movies back then,” James told 12 News.

James said that they have been doing this for several years and the idea is, once guest see and hear the music with the film they will continue to come back.

