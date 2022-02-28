Advertisement

Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- A Chenango County man will spend the next two decades behind bars.

Cody D. Coleman was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal for the first-degree manslaughter death of Amelia Wakefield. Coleman is also facing five years of post-release supervision.

He pleaded guilty to shooting Wakefield with a shotgun on May 3, 2019 at his residence in Smithville Flats, N.Y.

The two were in an on and off-again relationship. The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office said the two got into a fight before he shot her. They were not dating at the time.

Coleman was sentenced in Chenango County Court.

Wakefield’s Family started a non-profit named “Amelia’s Voice” to help other Chenango County victims of domestic violence.

