Cold today, but getting warmer!
A few shots at mixed showers too
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 26 (22-28) Wind NW 5-15 mph
As high pressure moves in, skies will be partly cloudy and winds will diminish. As warm air returns, we’ll have warmer temperatures and snow showers.
A cold front will come through Tuesday with clouds and mixed showers. We’ll be a few degrees above average Wednesday, but another cold front will come through Wednesday night with snow showers. This will give us a quick shot of cold air Thursday.
Quiet Friday with partly cloudy skies. An approaching low/warm front will give us mixed showers Saturday and Sunday. The good news, highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
