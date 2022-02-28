Cold today, but getting warmer!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 26 (22-28) Wind NW 5-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

As high pressure moves in, skies will be partly cloudy and winds will diminish. As warm air returns, we’ll have warmer temperatures and snow showers.

A cold front will come through Tuesday with clouds and mixed showers. We’ll be a few degrees above average Wednesday, but another cold front will come through Wednesday night with snow showers. This will give us a quick shot of cold air Thursday.

Quiet Friday with partly cloudy skies. An approaching low/warm front will give us mixed showers Saturday and Sunday. The good news, highs will be in the 40s and 50s.