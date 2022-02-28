Advertisement

Colonial owner’s brother arrested, charged with rape

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department made a third arrest in an investigation into an incident that occurred at 141 Washington St. in November 2021.

Binghamton Police charged 42-year-old Leor Kweller, of Brooklyn, N.Y. with rape in the third degree, a class E felony.

Police noted that Leor Kweller is the brother of Yaron Kweller, one of the owners of the Colonial Bar & Restaurant. Yaron Kweller was charged with rape in the third degree on Feb. 23 in an investigation in the same incident.

Jordan Rindgen, who is also one of the owners of the restaurant, was arrested alongside Yaron Kweller and was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree; a class B felony and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree; a class D felony.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

Image courtesy of MGN.
