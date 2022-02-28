Johnson City Fire Department holds pre-St. Patrick’s Day event

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As we close out February, The Johnson City Firefighter Association is preparing to bring in the luck of the Irish, as they held an event today at a local bar to raise money to bring a pipe band to the Binghamton St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The Johnson City Fire Department Benevolent Associate President Sean Meaney told 12 news that they want to raise enough money in order to keep the tradition going.

“It’s a tradition that’s been going on... when I was a kid the fire departments always brought out the pipe bands,” Johnson City Fire Department Benevolent Associate President Sean Meaney said.

He said that guests are provided with food and drinks to enjoy as their time there and get ready for the parade that is coming to town in a week.

With COVID-19 restrictions now being lifted, Meany says this is the first time in two years they are hosting this event.

