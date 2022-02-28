Johnson City Police arrest glass-wielding man

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department made a felony arrest after responding to a report of a domestic incident on Pratt Avenue Sunday.

Police charged David Maiella, 31, of Johnson City, with assault in the first degree; a felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; a felony, menacing in the second degree; misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child; a misdemeanor.

Police said officers were advised that a Maiella was armed with a knife before responding. Upon their arrival, Maiella was armed with a large piece of glass and was attacking a male victim.

They ordered Maiella to drop the glass and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Police said the male victim had non-life-threatening stab and slash wounds. Officers learned the Maiella had menaced a female with a knife before attacking the male.

Authorities also noted that there was a child present during the incident that sustained a minor injury from falling.

All involved parties were transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment, police said.

Maiella was brought to the Johnson City Police headquarters for processing and was then remanded to the Broome County Jail.