Advertisement

Johnson City Police arrest glass-wielding man

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department made a felony arrest after responding to a report of a domestic incident on Pratt Avenue Sunday.

Police charged David Maiella, 31, of Johnson City, with assault in the first degree; a felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; a felony, menacing in the second degree; misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child; a misdemeanor.

Police said officers were advised that a Maiella was armed with a knife before responding. Upon their arrival, Maiella was armed with a large piece of glass and was attacking a male victim.

They ordered Maiella to drop the glass and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Police said the male victim had non-life-threatening stab and slash wounds. Officers learned the Maiella had menaced a female with a knife before attacking the male.

Authorities also noted that there was a child present during the incident that sustained a minor injury from falling.

All involved parties were transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment, police said.

Maiella was brought to the Johnson City Police headquarters for processing and was then remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
State to end school mask mandate this week
Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Waverly, NY
Inside the Gym of the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
‘Here in History’: The last of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory leather floors
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into deputy’s patrol vehicle
Winterfest
Winterfest returns for its 2nd year

Latest News

Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood
Cody Coleman
Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend
BEEF AND BREW
Johnson City Fire Department holds pre-St. Patrick’s Day event
silent film
Blast from the past! : Binghamton Organ Society brings silent film to town