Lawyers on Call: Good Samaritan Law

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss the Good Samaritan Law.

“The New York State 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest if they are having a drug or alcohol overdoes that required emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said.

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.